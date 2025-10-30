U-M graduate student research assistants seek to unionize

A few dozen graduate research assistants gathered in front of Lurie Tower on the University of Michigan campus Thursday in support of unionization efforts.

As students walked pass on the way to lunch or their next class, grad research assistants handed out fliers on the importance of unionizing.

Ben Litterer told the crowd they deserve some say in what is happening in the workplace.

“Our ability to protect ourselves and each other from mistreatment in the workplace, our ability to protect our international colleagues from being targeted by the federal government and by the Trump Administration, our ability to make a living wage in Ann Arbor and take pride in our work are all at stake today.”

Ahead of the rally, over 1,500 graduate student research assistants have signed unionization cards. They need a few hundred more to sign up to reach the mandated 30% to set a union vote.

