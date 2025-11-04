State Street Watermain and Resurfacing Project enters final phase

The City of Ann Arbor is entering its final phase of the State Street Watermain and Resurfacing Project.

City workers and contractors are currently laying down new sidewalks and crosswalks around the State Street area. The section between William and South University has been closed since June.

Nicholas Hutchinson is the City Engineer for the City of Ann Arbor. He says the State Street project will improve the area’s water infrastructure and resurface poor sidewalks and roads. He adds there will be a new feature that will be helpful for downtown public transit services.

“We’re adding a transit-only lane out there. So, it will be a lane dedicated completely to buses on that side, which is going to be the first one in the city. So, that’s kind of exciting.”

Hutchinson says a plan is in place to finish the project and reopen all of State Street by November 15th.

