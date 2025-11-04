Washtenaw County voter turnout expected to be low

If early voting and mail-in ballots are any indication, turnout in today’s elections in Washtenaw County is expected to be light.

Ann Arbor was the only municipality offering early voting this election. 745 voters took advantage.

Just over 87,000 mail-in ballots were sent out in Washtenaw County, and just under half have been returned.

County Director of Elections Rena Basch says off-year elections, even with local races, tend to get turnouts of around 25%.

“So, even though there is a little more going on in some of our cities compared to most of the county, which just has the WISD, we’re predicting a relatively low voter turnout.”

When the final numbers will be released is always a bit of a mystery. Basch says it will hopefully be before midnight.

