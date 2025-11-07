© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County offering free legacy planning

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:51 AM EST
Washtenaw County Financial Empowerment Center
/
washtenaw.org

Washtenaw County is offering free legacy planning programs for local residents.

The service is being offered through the county’s Financial Empowerment Center. The one-on-one counseling will help people of all ages take the necessary steps to protect their assets.

Economic Opportunity Division Administrator Cheranissa Williams says it’s important for everyone to make preparations, including writing a will.

Research shows the majority of Americans own at least one asset, like a bank account, a 401k or a home. Their liquidation or distribution could be tied up in court for a long time without a will or estate plan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Financial Empowerment Centerfinancial advicefinancial aidMoney
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content