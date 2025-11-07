Washtenaw County offering free legacy planning

Washtenaw County is offering free legacy planning programs for local residents.

The service is being offered through the county’s Financial Empowerment Center. The one-on-one counseling will help people of all ages take the necessary steps to protect their assets.

Economic Opportunity Division Administrator Cheranissa Williams says it’s important for everyone to make preparations, including writing a will.

Research shows the majority of Americans own at least one asset, like a bank account, a 401k or a home. Their liquidation or distribution could be tied up in court for a long time without a will or estate plan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

