Trinity Health Ann Arbor welcomes Alpha House East onto its campus

Trinity Health Hospital in Ann Arbor, working with the Interfaith Hospitality Network, has opened Alpha House East on its campus for families experiencing homelessness.

The new Alpha House facility, formerly the nursing home at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, can house up to 30 families.

Alonzo Lewis is the President of Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Livingston, Oakland, and Livonia Hospitals. He says having an Alpha House that’s connected to the main hospital will help disenfranchised families to have a safe place to recover after receiving medical treatment.

“We want to be able to discharge them home to a safe environment, and we know that if you don’t have a safe place to go to, then you’re not going to be able to sustain yourself in good health.”

Lewis says each family at Alpha House East will have their own case manager who will help them set goals in finding stable income and permanent housing.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

