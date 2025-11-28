© 2025 WEMU
City of Dexter looks to fight light pollution

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 28, 2025 at 5:58 AM EST
Downtown Dexter.
Dexter Downtown Development Authority
Downtown Dexter.

The City of Dexter is making changes to its outdoor lighting ordinance that will help stargazers.

The changes are based on some night sky principles but are designed mostly to cut down on light pollution. The city is identifying and clarifying what types of lighting will be required for future zoning permits.

Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol says changes include the height of poles in parking lots and direction light can be emitted.

“There is a very clear roadmap, if you will, for people to follow, so they know when they’re subject to site plan review vs. a zoning compliance, whether it’s a new development project or it’s an existing structure.”

Another change increases the maximum size businesses can use for outdoor signs in some commercial areas.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
