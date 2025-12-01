Ann Arbor Public Schools working on 'right-sizing' number of employees

The number of teachers working in Ann Arbor Public Schools is dropping as the district continues to right-size its staff.

In the past two years, staff positions in the district budget have fallen by about 15%. Nearly all of them have come through attrition, when someone retires or resigns.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Shonta Langford says they have been working hard to get staff numbers in line.

“We have processes and procedures now that, when a retirement or resignation comes through, we are ensuring that that position needs to be filled. Are our enrollment numbers reflecting what we need to do there?”

At the same time, the district continues recruitment efforts. Since July 1, there have been about 150 new hires, 87 from the Ann Arbor Education Association.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org