Thousands expected in downtown Ann Arbor for 'Midnight Madness'

Over 10,000 people are expected to explore numerous closed-off streets in downtown Ann Arbor well into the night tonight as part of "Midnight Madness".

Main Street, State Street, and the area around Kerrytown will be open for walking and shopping up until midnight.

Jeb Booge is the coordinator for Kerrytown’s Kindlefest. He says Midnight Madness helps many small downtown businesses by creating an environment with very high foot traffic.

“It’s really just a wonderful way to kick off the holiday experience. It brings a lot of people into town. And it introduces them to stores and people and places and things in town that they may not be aware of.”

Booge says people should bundle up if they plan on attending Midnight Madness. He adds, that way, they stay comfortable while visiting outdoor vendors and taking part in festive activities while shopping downtown.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

