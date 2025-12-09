State Senator from Ann Arbor seeks to help homeless in wake of HUD changes

A move by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could adversely affect homeless across Michigan. Over 7,000 households could be affected. Advocates and lawmakers are looking for solutions.

In November, HUD announced changes to move away from helping fund permanent housing programs for the homeless to transitional. Advocates say that will cost more and help fewer people.

Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says he’s introducing a bill as early as this week to counter the federal action.

“There are all the methods that we tried first before moving to some of these rapid rehousing permanent supportive housing methods that work better and are more efficient. So, a lot of folks, myself and others, are scrambling to figure out ‘What do we do?”

Irwin wants to direct about $75 million to support housing providers in the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and 20 other states are suing HUD, but Irwin says that likely won’t be resolved before help is needed in January.

