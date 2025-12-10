© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor School Board to consider succession changes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 10, 2025 at 8:40 AM EST
The Ann Arbor Board of Education.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor Board of Education.

Ahead of next month’s annual leadership elections, the Ann Arbor School Board is looking to make modifications to how its president is replaced.

The main change under consideration would be to hold a board election as quickly as possible if the president needs to be replaced. Under the current rules, the vice-president automatically takes over.

The new bylaw would instead hold the election at either the next regular or a special meeting if there is no vacancy on the board.

If a new trustee needs to be appointed, they would be prior to the president’s election.

Another change would increase the amount of Michigan Association of School Boards training for trustees and officers.

Board President Torchio Feaster has expressed the desire to step away from his leadership position next year.

WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Public SchoolsMichigan Association of School BoardsTorchio Feasterleadership
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
