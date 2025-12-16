Ann Arbor considering expansion of downtown development border

The City of Ann Arbor is considering an expansion of the borders of its Downtown District.

On Monday night, the City Council approved a resolution of intent which gets the process started. If approved, the district would expand north beyond Kinsley to just past Depot Street in Kerrytown.

City Council member Lisa Disch says expansion would be a benefit to the community through the Downtown Development Authority.

“This proposal to extend the DDA boundaries northward would help out with an area of the city that could use considerable help in infrastructure. And that’s something that the DDA can and does do.”

Before that can happen, the City Council must hold a public hearing. That has been scheduled for Monday, February 2 during that night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

