Holiday travelers will pay less for gas this season

As motorists prepare to hit the roads for the holidays, there is some good news about gas prices.

It will cost less to fill your tank this year with gas prices in Michigan standing at $2.73 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's down $0.12 from last week and $0.38 lower than this time last year.

Adrienne Woodland is spokesperson for AAA Michigan. She says Ann Arbor remains higher than other areas of the state at $2.87 per gallon.

“Pretty much for the majority of this year, Ann Arbor has been one of the most expensive metros in the state.”

Woodland says lower crude oil prices and an increase in gasoline production are fueling the overall lower prices. Michigan motorists are paying an average of $40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

