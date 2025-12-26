AFGE union workers at Ann Arbor's EPA lab face continuing challenges

Union workers belonging to the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3907 at Ann Arbor’s Environmental Protection Agency lab continue to face challenges due to federal cuts.

The EPA lab in Ann Arbor has had its air quality monitoring capabilities reduced, due to the departure of several AFGE-affiliated employees.

Tricia Paff is AFGE Local 3907’s treasurer and former president. She says employees left due to federal cuts from President Trump’s first year in office. She adds that several were experts in their fields, and their departures left gaps in the lab’s capabilities.

“They’re national experts. There’s one or two people across the nation that know how to do what they do. And a lot of those people retired.”

Paff says AFGE will be working with lawmakers this coming year to have them consider legislation that would help government employees have more leverage against any future cuts.

