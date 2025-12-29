Ann Arbor Public Schools expecting a busy 2026

As the year is drawing to a close, Ann Arbor Public Schools are looking forward to a busy 2026.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says what she’s most looking forward to is the strategic planning process. She wants to engage with the public, parents, students and staff to look for the best ways to move the district forward.

Parks is also excited to see the improvements coming to school buildings in Ann Arbor.

“Seeing the continuation of our capital programs work take place and continue to develop. The four schools going up are looking incredible, so I’m looking forward to that continued work as well.”

Parks says the construction of the new Mitchell, Dicken, Logan, and Thurston Elementary Schools is progressing. Several others are in the planning stage or set for replacement or major renovations in the coming years.

