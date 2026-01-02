Humane Society of Huron Valley seeks public's help in identifying alleged dog abuser

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking for the public’s help in locating a man caught abusing a dog on camera.

The alleged abuse was captured on a doorbell camera last week on Ypsilanti’s South Street.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Communications Coordinator, Wendy Welch, says the video shows a man running onto a porch, grabbing a light-colored pit-bull mix and striking it repeatedly, before lifting and dragging the dog off the porch by the neck.

“And in addition to the dog, obviously, I mean, we're concerned about the safety of the dog, but there's a lot of research showing that people who are aggressive and violent toward animals are the same way toward people.”

Investigators are working to identify the individual and whereabouts and condition of the dog. If you have any information, please contact the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

