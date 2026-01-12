Ann Arbor Schools and union representing teachers enter winter semester without a new contract in place

Ann Arbor Public Schools educators represented by the Ann Arbor Education Association (AAEA) have entered the winter semester without a new union contract.

The contract between Ann Arbor Public Schools and the AAEA teachers’ union has not been renewed, due to several unresolved issues.

AAEA President Fred Klein says the union has long pushed for fairer compensation for lesson planning time and improving the pay raise structure. He says the district needs to do more to encourage educators to stay at AAPS long-term, beyond state-mandated step increases that primarily benefit newer teachers.

“Veteran teachers, people who have been here the longest…we’re not on the steps any longer. We haven’t seen those increases, unless money is put onto the salary schedule itself.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, AAPS Communications Director Andrew Cluley says the district will bargain with the teachers’ union in good faith. He adds that the terms of existing employee contracts will remain in place during negotiations.

Contract negotiations begin January 26th.

