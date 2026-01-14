© 2026 WEMU
York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas resigns, Dave Ludwig named interim

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST
Dave Ludwig, now named York Township Interim Supervisor, addresses the York Township Board of Trustees on January 13, 2026.
1 of 4  — IMG_20260113_190927271_HDR.jpg
Dave Ludwig, now named York Township Interim Supervisor, addresses the York Township Board of Trustees on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
York Township Hall.
2 of 4  — IMG_20260113_183617175.jpg
York Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for the January 13, 2026 York Township Board of Trustees meeting.
3 of 4  — IMG_20260113_185811977.jpg
Residents gather for the January 13, 2026 York Township Board of Trustees meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The York Township Board of Trustees meet on January 13, 2026.
4 of 4  — IMG_20260113_184654925.jpg
The York Township Board of Trustees meet on January 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

York Township has a new supervisor. He’s a familiar face to southeast Washtenaw County.

The Board of Trustees named Deputy Supervisor and former Milan Mayor Dave Ludwig as Interim Supervisor until after this fall’s election. Longtime Supervisor Chuck Tellas resigned due to health reasons.

Ludwig says he will run for the permanent position.

“That was kind of decided about two years ago when Chuck appointed me as his deputy. It was part of the discussion of he was going to run one more term and would I consider running after deciding he had enough.”

Trustees also approved a proposal with planning company McKenna to complete a zoning ordinance amendment that provides regulations for data centers. Toyota has put up over 400 acres in the township for sale. Developers are looking at the parcel for a possible data center location.

