EMU’s MLK Plaza marks the enduring legacy of civil rights

Eastern Michigan University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza commemorates his story and the enduring legacy of his civil rights work.

A bust MLK stands at the EMU plaza as students and faculty gather to mark the holiday.

James Egge is the Associate Dean for Programs at EMU. He says the university selected then-60-year-old EMU art student Nancy Sippel to create the sculpture in 1990. He adds she designed the four relief plaques surrounding the plaza. Each one represents a key moment in King’s fight for civil rights.

“They depict four scenes in King’s life: the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Birmingham Jail, March on Washington, and Nobel Peace Prize.”

Egge says this is the 40th year EMU has commemorated Dr. King’s legacy. He says he hopes the university continues its tradition of embracing equality and inclusion.

