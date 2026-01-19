© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

University of Michigan commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Day with 40th annual symposium

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 19, 2026 at 6:10 AM EST
University of Michigan
/
umich.edu

The University of Michigan is holding its 40th annual Martin Luther King Day Symposium today. This year’s theme is “Unbowed and Unbroken - The Enduring Struggle for Justice.”

The university will celebrate the day from its evolution as student-led activism to a campus-wide celebration. The symposium features actress Donzaleigh Abernathy, youngest daughter of civil rights pioneer Ralph David Aberthany and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Event co-chair Brendan Kirwin says it’s part of numerous activities across campus.

“A really special one is the Children and Youth Day, which happens at the Marsal Family School of Education. Bring in young people, they get to experience storytellers, music from African American descent, that kind of thing.”

Kirwin says they want to give people a chance to reflect on what unbowed and unbroken means to them as the struggle to support civil rights continues.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganDr. Martin Luther King Jr.mlk dayracial justicesocial justicecivil rightssymposium
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content