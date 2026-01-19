University of Michigan commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Day with 40th annual symposium

The University of Michigan is holding its 40th annual Martin Luther King Day Symposium today. This year’s theme is “Unbowed and Unbroken - The Enduring Struggle for Justice.”

The university will celebrate the day from its evolution as student-led activism to a campus-wide celebration. The symposium features actress Donzaleigh Abernathy, youngest daughter of civil rights pioneer Ralph David Aberthany and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Event co-chair Brendan Kirwin says it’s part of numerous activities across campus.

“A really special one is the Children and Youth Day, which happens at the Marsal Family School of Education. Bring in young people, they get to experience storytellers, music from African American descent, that kind of thing.”

Kirwin says they want to give people a chance to reflect on what unbowed and unbroken means to them as the struggle to support civil rights continues.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

