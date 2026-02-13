© 2026 WEMU
EMU President Smith praised at his likely final Board of Regents meeting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:01 AM EST
EMU Board of Regents chair Nathan K. Ford (left) and EMU President Dr. James Smith speak at the EMU Board of Regents February 12, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU Board of Regents chair Nathan K. Ford (left) and EMU President Dr. James Smith speak at the EMU Board of Regents February 12, 2026 meeting.

Retiring Eastern Michigan University President Dr. James Smith participated in his final scheduled regents meeting on Thursday.

Board Chair Nate Ford praised the work of Dr. Smith and his ten years at the helm of EMU. His tenure will officially come to an end when Dr. Brendan Kelly takes over as President on April 1st.

Smith says he’s proud of all that Eastern Michigan has accomplished the past decade.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work alongside our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni, our donors, our community partners, and our Board of Regent members from 2016 to present.”

The EMU Board of Regents at its February 12, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The EMU Board of Regents at its February 12, 2026 meeting.

The board highlighted Smith’s leadership during the COVID‑19 pandemic and his role in guiding EMU through the most successful fundraising campaign in its history.

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsDr. James SmithNathan K. FordDr. Brendan Kellyretirement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
