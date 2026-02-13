EMU President Smith praised at his likely final Board of Regents meeting

Retiring Eastern Michigan University President Dr. James Smith participated in his final scheduled regents meeting on Thursday.

Board Chair Nate Ford praised the work of Dr. Smith and his ten years at the helm of EMU. His tenure will officially come to an end when Dr. Brendan Kelly takes over as President on April 1st.

Smith says he’s proud of all that Eastern Michigan has accomplished the past decade.

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work alongside our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni, our donors, our community partners, and our Board of Regent members from 2016 to present.”

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU The EMU Board of Regents at its February 12, 2026 meeting.

The board highlighted Smith’s leadership during the COVID‑19 pandemic and his role in guiding EMU through the most successful fundraising campaign in its history.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

