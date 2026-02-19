Three people injured in explosion at Ypsilanti Township facility

Three people were injured in an explosion triggered by a gas leak in an office building near Ypsilanti on Wednesday.

Hazmat crews responded to Electronics for Imaging on James L. Hart Parkway in Ypsilanti Township around 3 PM Wednesday after reports of an explosion.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred within minutes of employees sounding the alarm about a strong smell of gas.

By the time Hazmat arrived on the scene, the building had been evacuated.

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A third person was treated on the scene.

Around 100 people are employed at EFI; about 50 of those work in the warehouse where the explosion occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

