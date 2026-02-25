Advocates look to ban use of physical restraints and seclusion rooms in Michigan schools

The Ypsilanti-based Student Advocacy Center wants to see an end to physical restraints and seclusion rooms in Michigan schools.

The use of restraints and seclusion is prohibited in Michigan schools, except for narrow exceptions. But Dr. Charles Bell says, even in those cases, it causes more harm than good. He also says minority students and those with disabilities are over-proportionately disciplined.

Bell says another problem is many teachers aren’t being trained properly.

“They also receive no training on socioemotional development. So, we’re sending teachers into the field to work in an environment where they’re completely and woefully underprepared.”

Bell interviewed numerous parents and educators and authored the book “No Restraint.”

A bill to ban all restraint and seclusion as punishment in schools nationwide has been introduced in the U.S. House.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

