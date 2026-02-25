© 2026 WEMU
Advocates look to ban use of physical restraints and seclusion rooms in Michigan schools

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST
Student Advocacy Center of Michigan
/
YouTube

The Ypsilanti-based Student Advocacy Center wants to see an end to physical restraints and seclusion rooms in Michigan schools.

The use of restraints and seclusion is prohibited in Michigan schools, except for narrow exceptions. But Dr. Charles Bell says, even in those cases, it causes more harm than good. He also says minority students and those with disabilities are over-proportionately disciplined.

Bell says another problem is many teachers aren’t being trained properly.

“They also receive no training on socioemotional development. So, we’re sending teachers into the field to work in an environment where they’re completely and woefully underprepared.”

Bell interviewed numerous parents and educators and authored the book “No Restraint.”

A bill to ban all restraint and seclusion as punishment in schools nationwide has been introduced in the U.S. House.

