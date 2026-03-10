© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

DTE replacing gas main around Tuttle Hill-Martz Road area in Ypsilanti Township

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:10 AM EDT
Close-up photography of red and white road signage.
Mabel Amber
/
Pexels
Close-up photography of red and white road signage.

DTE is working to replace old gas lines in Ypsilanti Township with more durable material.

Molly Luempert-Coy is DTE’s Regional Manager for Washtenaw, Monroe, and Lenawee Counties. She says workers will spend the next eighteen weeks installing a new gas main around Tuttle Hill and Martz Road. She adds DTE is laying down infrastructure to keep up with Ypsilanti Township’s growing population and their household needs.

“We’re here to work on durable and efficient materials to improve natural gas delivery and safety, reliability. And so, this is just part of our overall reliability improvement project to service our customers.”

Commuters and residents in the construction zone can expect periodic detours along Tuttle Hill between Textile and Willis Road.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipDTE Energy Co.gas pipelinesinfrastructureenergy
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content