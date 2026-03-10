DTE replacing gas main around Tuttle Hill-Martz Road area in Ypsilanti Township

DTE is working to replace old gas lines in Ypsilanti Township with more durable material.

Molly Luempert-Coy is DTE’s Regional Manager for Washtenaw, Monroe, and Lenawee Counties. She says workers will spend the next eighteen weeks installing a new gas main around Tuttle Hill and Martz Road. She adds DTE is laying down infrastructure to keep up with Ypsilanti Township’s growing population and their household needs.

“We’re here to work on durable and efficient materials to improve natural gas delivery and safety, reliability. And so, this is just part of our overall reliability improvement project to service our customers.”

Commuters and residents in the construction zone can expect periodic detours along Tuttle Hill between Textile and Willis Road.

