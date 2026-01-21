DTE shares tips to save money while keeping homes warm this winter

As winter continues in Washtenaw County, monthly heating bills may be a source of sticker shock for some residents. But there are ways to save money while staying warm.

Residents can seal cracks around windows and doors in their homes to help prevent heat from escaping.

Henry “HJ” Decker is vice president of sales and supply for DTE Gas Company. He says space heaters are a common culprit for higher energy bills. He adds they’re not very energy-efficient and can be costly to run throughout a home.

“If you are going to use a space heater, maybe only heat the room you’re using and try to keep the doors and windows closed to kind of prevent heat loss from that room.”

Decker says financial assistance is available for those struggling to pay heating bills this winter. He says residents can contact the Heat and Warmth Fund, United Way of Southeastern Michigan, or the Salvation Army’s Great Lakes Division for support.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

