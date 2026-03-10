Teachers meet at EMU to discuss how to improve civic education in Michigan

Educators from across Michigan gathered at Eastern Michigan University to develop a game plan to incentivize schools to promote and improve students' civic engagement.

This marks the second year of the MiCivics Coalition Summit, where social studies teachers are tackling issues such as a lack of program funding and curriculum reform.

Brigid Beaubien is the Director of EMU’s Upshur Institute for Civic Education. She says teachers should encourage and guide students to engage with local political processes.

“So, one of the things that works really well in a high-quality civics class is that students are engaged in their community and making active change and understanding how they engage with stakeholders that are making these changes for them.”

Beaubien says Upshur and the Michigan Center for Civics Education hope teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider how civics programs are taught and funded in the state.

