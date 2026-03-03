EMU strengthens child welfare workforce with new Title IV-E program

Eastern Michigan University is joining a statewide push to have more students consider child welfare careers by offering pay for fellowship and internship work.

EMU is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help future social workers through the Title IV-E Child Welfare Stipend Program.

Sarah Shea is the program’s coordinator at EMU. She says a cohort of several students is currently testing the waters to determine the program’s long-term success at the college.

“The hopes are to support students in their education by removing some financial barriers and also providing them with specialized professional development support to be able to be prepared to work in the child welfare workforce.”

Shea says the program will ultimately help Michigan sustain a robust number of social workers in its workforce.

