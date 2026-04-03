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Sen. Shink happy to see feds moving on microplastics in drinking water

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 3, 2026 at 6:50 AM EDT
Michigan State Senator Sue Shink.
Sue Shink
Michigan State Senator Sue Shink.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Environmental Protection Agency say they’re taking action against microplastics contamination. It’s welcome news to local lawmakers who have been working to get them out of the water supply for years.

It’s the first time the EPA has included microplastics as in its draft Contaminant Candidate List (CCL). The designation would provide research funding to help eliminate the plastics from drinking water.

Northfield Township State Senator Sue Shink has introduced legislation to combat microplastics in Michigan. She says she’s happy to see the feds are taking notice.

“I’m glad that microplastics are getting some attention in the news today. I have seen from talking to people that it’s a bipartisan issue. At the same time, talk is great, action is better.”

The CCL is published every five years and guides the EPA’s research priorities. It does not constitute regulations which many environmental groups want to see.

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WEMU News michigansue shinkMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureUS Department of Health and Human ServicesEnvironmental Protection AgencyFederal GovernmentMicroplasticsDrinking waterenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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