City of Ypsilanti does final push to move residents and businesses to new water meters

City of Ypsilanti officials are doing a final push to get residents and businesses to install new water meters before the start of the new year.

1,300 customers in Ypsilanti have yet to transition from mechanical to digital water meters. The mechanical meters will no longer be serviced by the city starting in 2026.

Luther Blackburn / Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority YCUA's new digital water meter.

Luther Blackburn is the executive director of the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA). He says the new digital meter technology can monitor water usage with a mobile app to help mitigate any issues that occur.

“They have more technology available to homeowners that can notify them of leaks, high usages, burst pipes, potentially backflow conditions, a frozen meter.”

Blackburn says those who have yet to change their meters can schedule an appointment with VEPO Metering for no cost. He says failure to replace meters will result in a $50 monthly fee.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

