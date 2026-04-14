Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at the Atlantic Council explores biological threats and efforts to address future events

The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense at the Atlantic Council met in Ann Arbor last week to examine efforts to mitigate events that threaten humans, agriculture and the environment.

During its meeting at the University of Michigan, the Council examined how biodefense technology innovators are responding to an ever-changing threat environment.

Former Republican Congressman and current Council Commissioner Fred Upton says while advances have been made, other countries are making big strides in biodefense research as they lure America’s best and brightest overseas.

“And without some change in that, we could have some real dramatic impact on the potential of development and discovery of cures for diseases that, let's face it, impact all of humanity.”

Upton said future bipartisan legislation to further biodefense research is critical, in addition to training new scientists to study and combat increasing biological incidents.

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