2026 iFFY Film Festival brings out the creative community in Ypsilanti

The creative community is coming together for the Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti (iFFY) to display the impact film has on local culture.

iFFY continues to gain more traction and have a bigger impact on Ypsilanti as it enters its seventh year.

Festival Director Micah Vanderhoof says iFFY was created because downtown Ypsilanti doesn’t have its own movie theater, and the event serves as a hub where filmmakers and enjoyers can come together locally. She says the city’s creative community will be bringing certain themes to this year’s festival.

“I feel kind of the overall theme for this year particularly has been a more DIY, scrappy, punk aesthetic.”

Vanderhoof says iFFY organizers focus on choosing local sponsors because it creates a more positive economic impact on the community.

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