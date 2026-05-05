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Ypsilanti DDA working on parking lot improvements around town

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
The Ballard parking lot in Ypsilanti.
1 of 3  — Ballard Lot 3.jpeg
The Ballard parking lot in Ypsilanti.
Danya Youssef-Agha / Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
The Ballard parking lot in Ypsilanti.
2 of 3  — Ballard Lot 1.jpg
The Ballard parking lot in Ypsilanti.
Danya Youssef-Agha / Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
The Ypsilanti Freighthouse parking lot.
3 of 3  — Freighthouse 1.jpeg
The Ypsilanti Freighthouse parking lot.
Danya Youssef-Agha / Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority

A couple of parking lots and alleyways in Ypsilanti are being resurfaced by city workers to make them safer for residents and visitors.

The Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority is reconstructing the Ballard parking lot and alleyway near Eastern Michigan University’s campus. The Freighthouse Lot in Depot Town will also be renovated.

Ypsilanti DDA Executive Director Elize Jekabson says those places have caused problems for people and vehicles for many years. They say fixing them will improve safety.

“It’s all part of the bigger picture if you want a vibrant district. There’s a lot things you can do, but one of the very basics is making sure that your cars don’t go sink into some pothole and that people don’t twist an ankle just trying to go downtown.”

Construction will continue over the next three weeks at Ballard with workers starting on the Freighthouse lot next Monday.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti Downtown Development AuthorityYpsilanti Freighthousedepot townDowntown Ypsilantiparking lotsparkingConstructioninfrastructure
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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