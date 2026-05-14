Planned Parenthood services in Washtenaw County may be at risk

Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s services in Washtenaw County might be at risk if the organization fails to secure state funding assistance in the near future.

Continuing budget cuts on the state and federal levels have put Planned Parenthood in a precarious position with its operations.

Paula Thornton Greear is the President of Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI). She says the organization is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer for $5 million in immediate assistance. She says the longer it takes to secure funding, the more PPMI are forced to consider possibly ending some services in locations, such as Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

“We are evaluating multiple operation scenarios across the organization, and that’s exactly why we are seeking stabilization before these irreversible decisions are finalized.”

Greear says she hopes to work with state officials to help communities receive much-needed reproductive healthcare.

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