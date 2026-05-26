Part of I-94 closed on Memorial Day after woman jumps from overpass

A portion of I-94 in Scio Township was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day after a woman jumped from an overpass.

Fire and rescue personnel were called to the Parker Road overpass around 12:40 in the afternoon on Monday when a woman was reported to have been threatening to jump off onto the expressway.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde says she apparently jumped before responders could arrive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were reopened after about 40 minutes. The eastbound remained closed until just after 3pm.

State Police are investigating the women’s death, but it’s being considered an apparent suicide. As of Monday evening, the victim had yet to be identified.

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