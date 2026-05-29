U-M collects tons of items for reuse during spring student move-out

The University of Michigan collected more than 16 tons of reusable goods during the spring student move-out. It was a record for the long-running program design to reduce landfill materials.

The collections have been taking place for over 25 years as students move out of residence halls. Clothing, bedding, and other household items were gathered and redirected to campus programs and nonprofit organizations.

Alison Richardson is program manager. She says the logistics can be a handful.

“Our crew from Office of Campus Sustainability and Innovation and many of our sustainability partners and students and volunteers on campus spend several hours every day for two weeks going through everything.”

U-M also was able to divert 90% of potential landfill waste during commencement events this spring. With an estimated 9,500 people in attendance, about 1,850 pounds were collected for composting.

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