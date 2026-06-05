Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill set to retire

Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill says he will step down when his current contract expires next month.

Dill informed county commissioners last week that he would be retiring from the position he has held since 2016. He says as he prepares to depart, he wants to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

He told the board there are some things it needs to prepare for as he gets ready to leave.

“I sit on 11 boards and commissions, and on a few of those boards, my absence creates a quorum issue. So, I want to make sure we untether or unbreak all of those things as we think about when I exit this organization, whenever that may be.”

Dill is also the Chair of the Emergency Communications Committee. He says that group is at a critical juncture because its Executive Director is also retiring, and it’s nearing the completion of an overhaul of the dispatch system.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

