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Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill set to retire

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill.
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill.

Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill says he will step down when his current contract expires next month.

Dill informed county commissioners last week that he would be retiring from the position he has held since 2016. He says as he prepares to depart, he wants to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

He told the board there are some things it needs to prepare for as he gets ready to leave.

“I sit on 11 boards and commissions, and on a few of those boards, my absence creates a quorum issue. So, I want to make sure we untether or unbreak all of those things as we think about when I exit this organization, whenever that may be.”

Dill is also the Chair of the Emergency Communications Committee. He says that group is at a critical juncture because its Executive Director is also retiring, and it’s nearing the completion of an overhaul of the dispatch system.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersGregory Dillretirement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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