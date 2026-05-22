Eastern Washtenaw Community Recreation Center project still on schedule

Work on the Eastern Washtenaw County Community Recreation Center continues to move forward.

Washtenaw County Commissioners recently approved an $18 million bond initiative, which was the last phase of the funding for construction. The concept of the Rec Center has been discussed for over 20 years.

County Administrator Gregory Dill says he’s very excited to see how well the project is progressing.

“So, we will begin our next phase of things related to financing by looking at how we lift up and develop a foundation tool to support operations and putting together the standard operating model.”

Dill says he and Parks Administration Director Meghan Bonfiglio have been discussing that component of the project. He says the county’s Rec Center website has been updated for members of the public seeking more information.

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