EMU Baja Racing Club unveils new vehicle ahead of competition

Eastern Michigan University’s Baja Racing Club is heading to its next national competition this week.

It’s the third year the team will be competing in the Baja SAE national competition. This year, it’s being held in Palmyra, New York. The students have been putting the final touches on a new engineered dune buggy-type vehicle.

Andrew Mansfield is Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and faculty advisor. He says the students have done a great job with the redesign.

“They worked on it through the capstone project class, through the mechanical engineering program. And then, we had various students in other programs as well that were involved. And lots of designing, building and testing and we’re really excited!”

The Baja SAE New York event runs from Thursday through Sunday. It brings together teams from 110 colleges and universities.

The competition tests engineering, endurance, and design skills on rough terrain.

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