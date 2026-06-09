Game on! AADL’s Summer Game brings community together

It’s game on as the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game begins throughout the city.

Last year’s Summer Game had over 14,000 residents exploring Ann Arbor to find hidden codes and activities.

Rich Retyi is the marketing and communications manager for the AADL. He says the Summer Game encourages residents to use Ann Arbor’s public services, such as buses, museums, and parks, through means of gamification. He adds it’s also an opportunity for the community to build new connections.

“We’ve seen friendships. We’ve seen marriage proposals. We’ve seen all of this stuff come out of this amazing Summer Game.”

The Summer Game runs until August 30th.

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