Ann Arbor officials want anti-displacement program for Comp Plan

With changes coming through Ann Arbor’s new Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), city officials want a plan to prevent people and businesses from being displaced in the process.

The possibility of such an outcome was brought up by residents during meetings regarding the Comp Plan. The CLUP includes an expansion of mixed-used neighborhoods and increased density.

Council member Cynthia Harrison says her resolution aims to create a coordinated system to help those at risk of being pushed out.

“This resolution addresses the support side, making sure current residents and future residents who run into hardship have a coordinated set of resources to help them stay.”

The Comp Plan does mention the dangers of displacement. The resolution passed by the City Council moves to put a process in action. It gives City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. 90 days to present a report.

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