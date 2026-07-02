Cyclosporiasis cases increase to 200 as health officials ramp up investigation into source of outbreak

More than 200 cases of cyclosporiasis are being investigated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The investigation includes the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and public health organizations like the Washtenaw County Health Department.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says the majority of cases of Cyclosporiasis have been detected in Monroe County, followed by Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne and Jackson counties. In Washtenaw County, the number has risen to 28 from Tuesday’s count, which stood at 21.

Bagdasarian says the high number of cases in the state is atypical.

“It’s very unusual. We typically get about 50 cases of Cyclospora a year in the state of Michigan, and we’ve seen more than four times that number in the past week alone. And, so, this is something we are taking incredibly seriously.”

Cyclosporiasis is caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayatenensis, which is commonly found in developing countries. It is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

“One of the things we are really emphasizing right now is washing your produce. If you are buying produce and bringing it home, even if it says it is pre-washed. So, for example, you’re buying a lettuce mix that says it’s pre-washed, it’s still a good idea to wash that yourself.”

In recent years, outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months. Bagdasarian says symptoms can begin a week or two after exposure:

Frequent watery diarrhea.

Loss of appetite and weight.

Abdominal cramps and bloating.

Nausea (vomiting is less common).

Low-grade fever.



The public is urged to contact their health care provider if they experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea and reach out to their health department if additional family members exhibit the same symptoms.

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