U-M botanists develop plant ID app that doesn’t rely on the internet

A team of botanists at the University of Michigan developed a phone app capable of identifying native plants that works without an internet connection or cell service.

Brad Ruhfel is a U-M Herbarium researcher who helped develop the Michigan Flora app. He says the app modernizes the University's Field Manual of Michigan Flora by making it easier to update as new information becomes available.

He says what separates Michigan Flora from photo identification apps like Google Lens is that it teaches users how to identify plants.

“Our app doesn't do the photo ID, but it does walk you through a key, which is basically a set of questions. And as you answer more and more questions, you'll eventually ID the plant, and you'll know why it's that species.”

Ruhfel says the app also helps users understand how native flora fit into Michigan's ecosystems.

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