© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Ann Arbor moving to approve short-term rental moratorium

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

The Ann Arbor City Council wants to take a closer look at its short-term rental (STR) regulations. It’s asking the City Attorney to draw up a six-month moratorium on any new licenses.

The city has heard many complaints from residents regarding STRs, particularly in residential districts. There are reports many are not complying with city regulations, including occupancy limits and inspection and owner residency requirements.

Council member Jenn Cornell says a moratorium will allow the city to catch up and clarify where STRs should be allowed.

“These measures reflect growing concerns that unchecked STR expansion reduces the availability of long-term rental housing and increases challenges to housing affordability.”

The Council is directing the city administration to study the impact of short-term rentals on the community and to bring back any amendments needed to the STR Ordinance and the Unified Development Code.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilJennifer Cornellshort-term rentalsrental housinghousingmoratorium
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content