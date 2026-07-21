City of Ann Arbor moving to approve short-term rental moratorium

The Ann Arbor City Council wants to take a closer look at its short-term rental (STR) regulations. It’s asking the City Attorney to draw up a six-month moratorium on any new licenses.

The city has heard many complaints from residents regarding STRs, particularly in residential districts. There are reports many are not complying with city regulations, including occupancy limits and inspection and owner residency requirements.

Council member Jenn Cornell says a moratorium will allow the city to catch up and clarify where STRs should be allowed.

“These measures reflect growing concerns that unchecked STR expansion reduces the availability of long-term rental housing and increases challenges to housing affordability.”

The Council is directing the city administration to study the impact of short-term rentals on the community and to bring back any amendments needed to the STR Ordinance and the Unified Development Code.

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