August Primary Race for Mayor of Ypsilanti: Nicole Brown

RESOURCES:

City of Ypsilanti

Nicole Brown for Mayor

Washtenaw County August Primary List of Candidates

TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor. And with me today is Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown. She is being challenged in the August primary election by Amber Fellows, who currently serves as City Council member of Ward 3. Nicole, welcome! Thank you so much for taking the time to be with us today!

Nicole Brown: Thank you for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: The race is heating up. August 4th is just around the corner, as we know. And voters are making their decisions. Having been in the role for three years now, what do you feel that you have learned about the City of Ypsilanti as far as the most pressing needs today that need to be addressed?

Nicole Brown: Yes, I think our most pressing needs surround public safety, housing, our economic development, health equity, as well as, of course, our budget. You know, all of those things together impact the quality of life for our residents and for those who want to work and play in the community.

Caroline MacGregor: Okay. Now with regard to increased housing access, this is a problem statewide. It's a problem nationally, and it's a big problem here in Ypsilanti where many people, if not most people, rent. Am I correct in saying that?

Nicole Brown: Yes. About 60% of Ypsilanti are renters.

Caroline MacGregor: And we're dealing with some issues regarding landlords. There've been some problems with certain apartment complexes. People are struggling today. The cost of living is higher than it's been in years. With regard to housing access, what is being done in Ypsilanti to address this?

Nicole Brown: Well, yes. We've done quite a bit with limited resources to try to support housing access and increase housing that's affordable within the community over the years. And so, in the last several years, we brought on over 350-plus units of affordable housing in the city. And that was not easy. It took years of work and collaboration to get all these projects to completion. And the most recent, that is, right now, they're actually opening the list for folks to register with the Avalon Permanent Supportive Housing Project over on Washington Street. And that is almost finished. But also, we had the Dorsey Estates Project that put 23 out of 46 homes at different AMIs, area median incomes, so that folks could become homeowners. We had the Huron Vista Project that was over 300 units of housing over in the LeForge area. And so, we have just been trying to bring units on to help lower the burden. So, the goal is to create more projects, like Dorsey Estates, by building more housing, so that we have mixed income and market rate housing, as well as more affordable units. I mean, the cost of living is really high. And so, the high cost of housing is due to the amount of property taxes and rent increases, and the way you tackle it is more housing.

Caroline MacGregor: I know that, during a recent debate, you talked about the economy, or at least economic and health equity, addressing this through an increased tax base, more adequate services to draw visitors, etc. And part of this, you mentioned Eastern Michigan University, some buildings that could be used where there could be the possibility of generating some tax money for the city. Can you explain a little bit more about this?

Nicole Brown: Yes, when I was talking about Eastern, it was more a dream. This is not anything that's been etched in stone or even discussed in-depth, but there are many buildings on campus that are currently vacant or that have been purchased by the university that are not in use, so one of the ideas is that the potential of bringing those buildings back online and onto the tax rolls in the city so that we can redevelop them or use them for something impactful to the community, whether that's housing or some mixed use redevelopment or business. The fact that EMU is willing to have conversation about how do we work better together, these are just one of the ideas that I have that I would like to move forward to see where we could go with it.

Caroline MacGregor: I know that you've referred to Ypsilanti as a little city with big city problems, but you've also called this a strength. And you've drawn attention to the area's historic structure, the diverse working class and being a sanctuary for many people in the community. Given that, we are seeing a lot of the problems though that, as you mentioned a big city, we're seeing a lots of the problems that are seen everywhere, whether with immigrant populations, the housing that we just talked about. You talked about the historic structure of the city. Where do you see this being or becoming an attraction for visitors coming into the area?

Nicole Brown: Well, I think it's already an attraction because we have such rich history in Ypsilanti. I mean, the buildings themselves, if you see them, they're beautiful! Even the train depot, in its kind of dilapidated state, gets so much interest from individuals who want to understand the history of Depot Town. And you look at Sidetrack and you look at the apartments above and those large windows, the houses down Huron Street and further back into the historic district that have the historic markers on them, they're really great conversation starters. It really invites folks to ask more questions about like, "How did Ypsilanti come to be what it is today?" This really diverse community and space, you think about the south side, the historic south side of Ypsilanti, the rich history of the Black community on that side of town and the businesses that were there prior to redlining and urban renewal and a highway being put through the community. I mean, these are all really great conversation points that allow for folks to learn more about Ypsilanti's diversity, its heritage, its history, and why spending time here is important because there's lots to see and lots to learn.

Caroline MacGregor: Moving on to the subject of data centers--the controversial subject of data centers. The University of Michigan is continuing its plans for a large-scale supercomputing facility in Ypsilanti Township. What possible impact will this have on the City of Ypsilanti?

Nicole Brown: I will say, this data center will not only impact Ypsilanti Township. Again, the Ypsilanti area, we are really one community, even though we're different jurisdictions and municipalities. And I don't want to see a data center in Ypsilanti Township or anywhere near Ypsi, and our residents don't either. And I think one of the really hard things that I'm watching happening in this conversation is that the folks who should be giving the answers at U of M and being direct and coming out and speaking to our constituents. You know, Supervisor Stumbo, as well as Ypsilanti City and Superior Township, they should be coming and listening to the folks who are most proximate to this issue and taking that in. I think the idea that the University of Michigan or any public university can just do whatever they want, it's really disheartening and disenfranchising to everyone who's impacted by this. And so, I would hope that, with the advocacy that's happening across the area, particularly led by Ypsilanti Township, that we'll see some change because folks don't want it here. And I think that voice matters, and they should be listening to the voices of those who live here.

Caroline MacGregor: Yeah, I know there's been consistent opposition from residents in Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township, and there's a been a recent moratorium on Ypsilanti's water and sewer services that would restrict their use for data centers and similar facilities. Now, that does affect Ypsilanti directly.

Nicole Brown: [00:07:55] Yes, it does. We are partners in the Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority. And so, the water moratorium was very important for all of us because we share that water authority. Yes.

Caroline MacGregor: All right. I do want to ask you about ICE and mental health services. You've stated that that Ypsilanti will not cooperate with ICE. There will be zero collaboration between the City of Ypsilanti and ICE. How do you see the city continuing to hold a strong stance against ICE?

Nicole Brown: I think it's really important for folks to know that we are not maneuvering in fear. We recognize that it puts a target on us by saying that we won't cooperate with them. But I stand steadfast in that notion and in the idea that it's inappropriate, it's inhumane, it's just not who we are as a community. And so, we have made sure that we have signs up everywhere that ICE cannot utilize any city property or staging areas or for any of their activity. Our police department does not assist ICE with any of their activities, unless there is something legal connected to it where that is out of our hands in terms of the legal system. And we make it known. I'm unafraid of what would come for us saying that we will not be supporting ICE. And who knows what's to come in the future or the coming days based on the current administration? But we want those who are here to know they're safe, and that we are working every day to keep them safe and protect our neighbors.

Caroline MacGregor: Okay. I know that you've talked about Rx Kids. You've rolled out Rx Kids, providing support for families during and after pregnancy. This is an area that is quite important to you. I know you want to make sure that health equity and Rx Kids continue for the public.

Nicole Brown: Yeah. I mean, this is a program that I'm just so excited that we had, and we worked really hard for in Ypsilanti. You know, I heard about it in Flint and spoke with the Mayor of Flint about the program. And then, we got connected to Dr. Mona, and I was able to help lead us through this process with our Community Development Manager, Katie Jones. And we recognized that it was important for Ypsi because it was a health equity win. It was economic growth. We know that specifically, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. And that could be in conjunction with many things: housing insecurity, food insecurity, job insecurity. And so, this cash prescription helps to offset the cost of whatever a mom decides that they need it for, whether that's diapers, whether that's formula, milk, or they're one month away from being evicted from their home or utility bills. And so, we know when we pour back into our most impacted, we help to support folks to not be impacted by those economic stressors. And so, it's really, really important to me that we continue to grow this program and that we have partners who are willing to pour into it ,so that we can help expecting moms and new moms stay in our community as well.

Caroline MacGregor: Why do you think that you are the better candidate than your challenger, Amber Fellows?

Nicole Brown: I would say that I think I'm the best candidate because my commitment remains the same as it was from day one, making sure that it's in a city where people can afford to live, feel safe, they can access opportunity and that they can know that their voice is heard and is important. You know, I am someone who is willing to listen to everyone and take in the information and respectfully do so, even if I disagree. I am not here to further my own ideology or ideas, but to help the community move forward, doing what's most important and for the most progress of our community, because I want to see Ypsilanti thrive. And I feel like I am able to do that with any and everyone. I am open to that. I have a track record of being able to work with anyone who approaches me. And over the last years, we've made a lot of meaningful progress, and I would like to continue doing that work in this community because I believe that I have a track that states that. And I have the support of many of our local elected officials at the local level and state level who I've been able to collaborate with. And relationships also really matter in this work, especially when we are a financially restricted community, because our budget is not super large. We don't have access. And so, those partnerships really matter to make sure that Ypsilanti can continue to thrive and survive.

Caroline MacGregor: Okay, thank you. As you know, in January, there was a very high profile standoff in downtown Ypsilanti or at least on West Cross Street in Ypsilanti. And this was when Ruben Peeler was eventually arrested from the home, but not until after. It was a multi agency response, but there was huge amount of criticism and pushback against the manner in which it handled. Since then, there's been discussions with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. Where do we stand right now because I know that you wanted to put funding. It was $1 million dollars of funding into a future unarmed alternative response to community safety. How sensitive of an issue is this for you, the subject of mental health and the way it's being responded to or has been responded to so far in Ypsilanti?

Nicole Brown: It's a high priority issue for me. I am a social worker and therapist by education, and that's what I do in my other day job. And so, this is the work that I am a part of every single day, responding to crisis situations and also helping people with their ongoing mental health and behavioral health needs. I think, yes, we did set aside $1 million for our community responder program, and we're still in the vetting process and going through that with the LEAP program who is helping us to identify what's possible. And so, I think the goal is really simple that we recognize that not every call requires an armed response or requires a police response. But in the meantime, while we are seeing what's possible for this community responder program, what I've been working on is working with CMH to expand our crisis response that already exists with CMH and the Sheriff's Department and hoping that we can incorporate Ypsilanti Police Department into that, so that we could build out the responder program, but, in the meantime, not have a gap there. And so, for mental health crises, homelessness, substance use issues, we have this different set of tools at the county level right now that I think is important for us to deploy, as well as diversion programs to try to support individuals until we find out what we can do as a community. So, I'm glad that the money has been set aside for us to have to pour into whatever the outcome of that research is, but my vision is that people feel safe, that the officers and the responders have the resources that they need, and that residents are experiencing respectful response if they are in crisis. And so, it's a lot of moving parts that are going to support in making sure that we get the help that we need for those who need it in our community, but it is a top priority of mine.

Caroline MacGregor: All right, thank you. I have to ask this. An important part of the role of being a mayor is interaction with, obviously, the public, but also with the media who relay information to the public. How do you foresee your potential performance in this area moving forward, given that an important part of being the mayor is the interaction with the public and also the media? Because the media relay information to the public. Will you be more accessible moving forward in your role to the media?

Nicole Brown: Yes, I think that that's an important balance in that there are times where there are directions given, depending on the topic, to send information to the City Manager or the City Attorney to discuss it, depending upon the topic. And so, I think we've had different guidance, depending on who has been representing us, I'll say that. But I do have every intention on being accessible and responsive to the media when there are topics that to be discussed. Sometimes, I will say I don't like to misspeak. And so, I want to make sure that I have the appropriate and correct information and the facts before giving opinion. Because I would hate to ever put the city in any type of trouble based on me misspeaking or saying something that's not correct. And so, I think finding the balance between factual information and doing that in a timely manner is something that I plan to work on.

Caroline MacGregor: Okay. You've talked about beautification efforts in Ypsilanti, and there's been obviously efforts to enhance the city. Are there any specific areas of beautification that are taking place currently?

Nicole Brown: I know, right now, our city staff are out. They're planting flowers in the different beds and pots along Michigan Ave, our downtown and Depot town, Washington Street. I know the DDA also contributes to that every year. We do our best, again, to make Ypsilanti feel welcoming. We want also for the community to be presentable, to be clean. And so, we've also partnered with the SHINE team that works to help keep downtown clean and safe. And so, there are efforts around tree planting and just different things that we're trying to make sure, again, that Ypsi feels like a welcoming and warm community and wanted to look the part as well.

Caroline MacGregor: Today, I've been talking with Ypsilanti Mayor, Nicole Brown, and she faces a challenge in the August 4th primary election from Amber Fellows, who is a City Council Member of Ward 3. Mayor Brown, thank you very much for joining us today!

Nicole Brown: Thank you so much for having me! I'm so happy to be here!

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