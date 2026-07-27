Ann Arbor unions rally for Yousef Rabhi as he holds a financial advantage over incumbent Mayor Christopher Taylor

Several Ann Arbor area unions held a rally in front of City Hall on Saturday. Meanwhile, campaign finance numbers show mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi holds a financial advantage in contributions over incumbent Christopher Taylor.

Rabhi led the crowd as they pledged to support his campaign. Unions representing city, school district, graduate students and TheRide employees are all working without a contract.

Huron Valley Area Labor Federation President Ian Robinson says those unions have a lot in common.



“They all represent public sector workers who have been struggling to get decent compensation from employers that are governed by boards composed mainly of elected Democrats or people appointed by Democrats.”

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi and AFSCME Local 369 President David Kastner lead a march around Ann Arbor City Hall on Saturday.

Ian Robinson asked the crowd to support candidates who favor government expansion and workers’ unions.

Campaign finance reports released on Friday show Rabhi outraised incumbent Mayor Christropher Taylor. Rabhi reported contributions of just under $213,000, while Taylor raised over $176,000 this election cycle.

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