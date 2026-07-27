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Ann Arbor unions rally for Yousef Rabhi as he holds a financial advantage over incumbent Mayor Christopher Taylor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Huron Valley Area Labor Federation President kicks off a rally of union members next to Ann Arbor City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Huron Valley Area Labor Federation President kicks off a rally of union members next to Ann Arbor City Hall.

Several Ann Arbor area unions held a rally in front of City Hall on Saturday. Meanwhile, campaign finance numbers show mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi holds a financial advantage in contributions over incumbent Christopher Taylor.

Rabhi led the crowd as they pledged to support his campaign. Unions representing city, school district, graduate students and TheRide employees are all working without a contract.

Huron Valley Area Labor Federation President Ian Robinson says those unions have a lot in common.
    

“They all represent public sector workers who have been struggling to get decent compensation from employers that are governed by boards composed mainly of elected Democrats or people appointed by Democrats.”

Mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi and AFSCME Local 369 President David Kastner lead a march around Ann Arbor City Hall on Saturday.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi and AFSCME Local 369 President David Kastner lead a march around Ann Arbor City Hall on Saturday.

Ian Robinson asked the crowd to support candidates who favor government expansion and workers’ unions.

Campaign finance reports released on Friday show Rabhi outraised incumbent Mayor Christropher Taylor. Rabhi reported contributions of just under $213,000, while Taylor raised over $176,000 this election cycle.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAFSCMEAnn Arbor Education AssociationAnn Arbor IndivisibleHuron Valley Area Labor Federationlabor contractsunionChristopher TaylorYousef RabhiAnn Arbor Mayoral RaceCampaign FinanceAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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