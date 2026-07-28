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Two candidates running in Ypsilanti 2nd Ward City Council primary

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall

Along with the Mayoral Democratic Primary Election in Ypsilanti, there are also City Council races to be decided on August 4th, including the race in Ward 2.

Incumbent Patrick McLean is seeking his second term. He was appointed to the Council in January 2024, replacing Jennifer Symanns who resigned. McLean has lived in Ypsilanti for over 20 years. He says he’s proud of his work on protecting the city’s budget and tree canopy.

Ypsilanti City Council member Patrick McLean.
Patrick McLean
Ypsilanti City Council member Patrick McLean.

McLean says he wants to focus on increasing Ypsilanti’s tax base.

“We have a number of lots that are open. So, Water Street is not the only place where we can increase the tax base. We can also do it in smaller increments in other places as well.”

McLean’s primary opponent is Amy Rondel. She did not respond to several requests for an interview. She’s a member of the Ypsilanti Human Rights Commission and President of the Gender Variant Alliance.

Amy Rondel.
Amy Rondel
Amy Rondel.

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WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilPatrick McLeanAmy RondelAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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