© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two candidates seek Ypsilanti's First Ward City Council seat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:08 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Council candidates Me"chelle King (left) and Bryan Foley speak to voters at the Ypsilanti Senior Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council candidates Me"chelle King (left) and Bryan Foley speak to voters at the Ypsilanti Senior Center.

Ypsilanti’s First Ward has a pair of candidates seeking a spot on the City Council.

Incumbent Me’Chelle King is seeking her second term on Council. She says if reelected, she wants to focus on bringing more housing people can afford to Ypsilanti.

“I would also like to work on home ownership. A lot of programs that they’re doing down in the City of Detroit. I would love to bring some of those programs here to the City of Ypsilanti.”

Her opponent is longtime community member and vice president of Supreme Felons Bryan Foley. He says the biggest issue facing Ypsilanti is safety.

“People don’t feel safe walking the streets or visiting our downtown area. That affects business, that affects the tax rate, and then, of course, you know, the city needs taxes to operate.”

No other candidates have filed as a Republican or without party affiliation, so the winner of Tuesday’s primary will most likely be on Council.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilMe’Chelle KingBryan FoleySupreme FelonsAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content
  • Ypsilanti City Hall
    WEMU News
    Two candidates running in Ypsilanti 2nd Ward City Council primary
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Along with the Mayoral Democratic Primary Election in Ypsilanti, there are also City Council races to be decided on August 4th. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert tells us about the candidates in Ward 2.
  • Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.
    WEMU News
    August Primary Race for Mayor of Ypsilanti: Nicole Brown
    Caroline MacGregor
    Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown faces a challenge in the August 4th Primary election from Amber Fellows, who currently serves as City Council member of Ward 3. Both candidates are running as Democrats with no Republican challenger, and the winner of the primary will run unopposed in the November election. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor talked to Mayor Brown about her campaign and the issues facing the city ahead of the August primary.
  • Amber Fellows.
    WEMU News
    August Primary Race for Mayor of Ypsilanti: Amber Fellows
    Caroline MacGregor
    Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown faces a challenge in the August 4th Primary election from Amber Fellows, who currently serves as City Council member of Ward 3. Both candidates are running as Democrats with no Republican challenger, and the winner of the primary will run unopposed in the November election. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor talked to Fellows about her campaign and the issues facing the city ahead of the August primary.