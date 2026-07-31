Two candidates seek Ypsilanti's First Ward City Council seat

Ypsilanti’s First Ward has a pair of candidates seeking a spot on the City Council.

Incumbent Me’Chelle King is seeking her second term on Council. She says if reelected, she wants to focus on bringing more housing people can afford to Ypsilanti.

“I would also like to work on home ownership. A lot of programs that they’re doing down in the City of Detroit. I would love to bring some of those programs here to the City of Ypsilanti.”

Her opponent is longtime community member and vice president of Supreme Felons Bryan Foley. He says the biggest issue facing Ypsilanti is safety.

“People don’t feel safe walking the streets or visiting our downtown area. That affects business, that affects the tax rate, and then, of course, you know, the city needs taxes to operate.”

No other candidates have filed as a Republican or without party affiliation, so the winner of Tuesday’s primary will most likely be on Council.

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