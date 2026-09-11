© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Over the Edge 2026" rappelling fundraiser returns to EMU's Hill Hall

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT

On September 11-12, Friends In Deed event "Over the Edge 2026" returns to EMU's Hill Hall with participants set to rappel down the front of Eastern Michigan’s Hill Hall.

The annual fundraising event aims to raise $100,000 dollars for residents facing financial hardship.

This year, the organization is partnering with two other local nonprofits, Educate Youth and Hands Across the Water.

Friends In Deed Development and Communications Director Elisa Guyton calls it a great example of EMU and the community coming together for a worthy cause.

“So, we are going to have President Kelly and his daughter rappel on Saturday morning, so that is really great.”

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office are joining forces with two teams scheduled to participate in the event Saturday morning.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says she will be there to cheer on her officers.

"Friends In Deed and their mission to combat poverty is directly related to public safety. Giving people resources and helping families in our county is critical, and we're happy to support their work."

Guyton says community members are encouraged to support participants or a team and make a donation to the cause.

She says money raised supports Friends In Deed's work providing essential assistance and creating pathways toward economic mobility.

The event kicks off today with a special VIP Rappel from 4–7 PM and will be followed by the main Over the Edge event tomorrow (Saturday), September 12.

Participants must sign a waiver.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityrappelOver the Edge 2026Hill Hallfundraiserfriends in deedelisa guytonHands Across The Watereducate youthAlyshia DyerWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County Prosecutorwashtenaw county
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content
  • WEMU News
    EMU launches new student welcome program as many return to campus
    Ana Longoria
    Very soon, Eastern Michigan University will transform from a quiet campus to a place where over 10,000 students are ready to begin the 2026-27 school year. EMU President, Dr. Brendan Kelly and his team are preparing to usher in the new and returning student body with their new "Weeks of Welcome" program. Dr. Kelly discussed the new initiative with WEMU's Ana Longoria.
  • Friends In Deed Executive Director R. Tyrone Kelsey.
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Friends In Deed and its executive director are driven to assist those experiencing poverty
    David Fair - Retired
    Food, housing, transportation, health care, education—the price of everything is going up and putting a strain on greater numbers of people. The hardship is worse for those who are already living at or under the poverty line. Combating poverty and the challenges that perpetuate poverty through generations is at the heart of the work performed by the Ypsilanti-based non-profit, Friends In Deed. While the need for assistance is growing, so is the resolve to address poverty and related issues. For Friends In Deed Executive Director R. Tyrone Kelsey, the mission is personal. He explains why in a conversation with WEMU's David Fair.
  • Friends In Deed staff.
    WEMU News
    #OTGYpsi: Friends In Deed one of many Ypsilanti-based nonprofits facing challenges in 2026
    Lee Van Roth
    As national policy changes continue to reshape access to housing, food, health care, and other basic resources, more people are turning to local nonprofits for stability and support. Here in Ypsilanti, that increased need is being felt every day by organizations working directly with individuals and families in crisis. Tyrone Kelsey is the executive director of Friends In Deed. He joined Lee Van Roth to discuss his organization's ongoing mission to serve the public and the challenges they will face in the near future.