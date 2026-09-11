"Over the Edge 2026" rappelling fundraiser returns to EMU's Hill Hall

On September 11-12, Friends In Deed event "Over the Edge 2026" returns to EMU's Hill Hall with participants set to rappel down the front of Eastern Michigan’s Hill Hall.

The annual fundraising event aims to raise $100,000 dollars for residents facing financial hardship.

This year, the organization is partnering with two other local nonprofits, Educate Youth and Hands Across the Water.

Friends In Deed Development and Communications Director Elisa Guyton calls it a great example of EMU and the community coming together for a worthy cause.

“So, we are going to have President Kelly and his daughter rappel on Saturday morning, so that is really great.”

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office are joining forces with two teams scheduled to participate in the event Saturday morning.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says she will be there to cheer on her officers.

"Friends In Deed and their mission to combat poverty is directly related to public safety. Giving people resources and helping families in our county is critical, and we're happy to support their work."

Guyton says community members are encouraged to support participants or a team and make a donation to the cause.

She says money raised supports Friends In Deed's work providing essential assistance and creating pathways toward economic mobility.

The event kicks off today with a special VIP Rappel from 4–7 PM and will be followed by the main Over the Edge event tomorrow (Saturday), September 12.

Participants must sign a waiver.

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