Washtenaw County sheriff warns of heightened ICE activity

Yesterday Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer released a statement on heightened immigration enforcement activity in the county.

The statement says community members have shared videos and photos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the area. Residents have expressed concerns as recently as Tuesday. Some ICE agents have been seen driving unmarked vehicles with no license plates. Others have been fully masked.

Dyer emphasizes that Michigan law requires every vehicle on the roads to display a clear and readable license plate. Her statement says residents can call 911 to report a vehicle with a concealed license plate. It says the sheriff's department will "respond, document what happened, and investigate when warranted, just as we would in any other situation."

The statement also urges community members not to obstruct or interfere with ICE agents themselves. But it adds they have the right to "observe, document, and record from a safe distance."

The statement urges ICE agents to make their faces and license plates identifiable. It says Dyer's office shares the community's concern about ICE activity.

Dyer's full statement is available on her department's website.

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