Washtenaw County's My Future Fund's success continues to grow

Washtenaw County’s My Future Fund continues to see great success. The program is designed to help families pay for their kids’ higher education plans.

The fund is a children’s savings account program. It’s initiated by a deposit of $25 by the county, or $500 for lower-income students. Currently, 93% of eligible students in Washtenaw County are signed up.

Studies show children who have a dedicated higher education savings account are four times more likely to enroll in college.

County Commissioner Justin Hodge was one of the driving forces to get the program established. He says he’s thrilled with its success.

“This is Washtenaw County's commitment to trying to make college and other forms of post-secondary education more affordable for families. We want our families to stay in Washtenaw County. We want our students to grow up and understand that their government cares about them, cares about their future and wants to make an investment in their future.”

Nearly 27,000 students in the county have accounts. Upon graduation they can be used for any post-secondary education up until the end of the calendar year a student turns 26.

The current balance of the overall fund is $4.45 million.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

