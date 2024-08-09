State audit finds troubles with MDOT work zone safety reporting

A new state audit finds concerns about work zone safety reporting, training, and documentation within the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The audit evaluated the ability of MDOT’s Work Zone Management Unit to oversee work zone safety and comply with requirements. It looked at data during a period from March 2022 through this past November.

Overall, the audit found MDOT was mostly sufficient in work zone safety management and compliance.

Transportation department spokesperson Jeff Cranson said the outside perspective is helpful for making sure the agency is meeting all its requirements.

“The only way you’d know if you followed them is if they documented it. Again, you know, at the end of the day, sat down, checked all the boxes and did what you’re supposed to do, and they learned that in some cases that they didn’t and need to do a better job of that,” Cranson said.

Overall, the report listed three material findings related to reporting and record keeping and one reportable finding due to a lack of certain training requirements.

During the review period, the Michigan Office of the Auditor General found missing crash analyses and delays in internal reporting for fatal crashes. The audit suggested ambiguity within department guidance may have contributed to some of its findings.

Cranson said the issues noted in the audit were mainly administrative and didn’t affect public safety.

“It talks about following the processes that they established themselves to document things and make sure that at the end of the day you sit down and take careful notes and document everything that you’ve done,” Cranson said.

In the audit, the agency responded to the concerns by noting it has already begun working with federal transportation officials to update its policies and procedures.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org